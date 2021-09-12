Joshua Allen thanks father for support following MMA fight win

Sarah Slater

Joshua Allen, son of celebrity chef Rachel has thanked his father for always “being there and supporting” following his first K1 fight as part of his Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) career.

The 21-year-old won the fight on Saturday night and shared a series of photos and videos to his official Instagram page.

K-1 is a fighting format that combines the most skilful and effective elements of all martial arts which involve the skills of karate, kick boxing and kung-fu. The “1” denotes the best.

He posted: “Got the win by decision today at my first K1 fight, didn’t perform as well as I wanted but still happy to get a win at something I’m not comfortable at.

“As always massive thanks to everyone at Samon Martial Arts for everything ye do for me and to my dad for always being there and supporting me.”

He fights for Samson Martial Arts club in Co Cork. The young man’s mother Rachel posted several blue hearts in support of her son.





The Allens are part of the hugely successful family involved with the renowned Ballymaloe complex which involves a hotel and cookery school.

In February of 2020, Joshua received a 30-month sentence for possession of more than €22,000 worth of cannabis for sale and supply, with 15 months suspended on condition that he would be of good behaviour.

Last week the re-entry of the sentence in respect of the suspended portion of the sentence was triggered by a new sentence of two months imposed on him for having a small quantity of cocaine since his release from jail.

Prosecution barrister Donal McCarthy said the appeal of that new two-month sentence would not be heard until December and that consideration of the revocation of the 15-month suspended sentence should therefore be adjourned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court until after that district court appeal.

Allen of Ballynamona in Shanagary, County Cork, is appealing his conviction for having €280 worth of cocaine on July 10th, 2020 at the Pontoon, Midleton, Co Cork.