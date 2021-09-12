More of Your Back to School photos

Sunday, September 12, 2021

More of the many photos sent to The Nationalist as children set off back to school last week

Check out Tuesday’s Nationalist for even more of your special photos.

Six-year-old Ella Deery Kelly delighted to be going into senior infants in St Fiacc’s NS, Graiguecullen

Ellie Ralph starting her new journey in Bennekerry NS

 

 

 

 

Holly Lynch who started junior infants in Ballon National School pictured with her mum Tara, dad Paddy and brothers Fionn (2) and seven-month-old Hugo

Leah Proctor’s first day of junior .infants at Scoil Molaise, Old Leighlin

Junior infants pictured on their first day at Scoil Mhuire Lourdes NS

Zoe playing hopscotch

Junior infants on their first day

Teacher Annmarie Wall speaking to junior infants Amber and Darcy

Tatiana and Éabha

Anamaria and Zoe

Sophie Thompson heading into second year at St Leo’s College and her little brother Darragh starting fourth class at Tinryland NS

Five-year-old Willow-Mae Simpson from Ballon who started school in Bennettsbridge NS, Kilkenny

Ryan O’Neill starts second class at Askea BNS while his little sister Rylee starts Askea Childcare Preschool

The Nolan family – Grace who started fourth class along with twins Lee and Ava who started first class at Tinryland NS

(Top left) Elliott Keating on his first day in Askea BNS (top centre) Lily Rose Fox going into first class and Emily Fox junior infants at Killeshin NS  (top right) Sean Doorley starting first year inTullow Community School (below) Charlotte and Sofia Crowson starting senior infants and second class at Tullow GNS

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Family meant everything to talented Gretta

Sunday, 12/09/21 - 5:00pm

Tánaiste and Fine Gael support slips in latest opinion polls

Sunday, 12/09/21 - 4:12pm

Death notices and Funeral announcements

Sunday, 12/09/21 - 4:00pm