A motorcyclist is in a serious condition in hospital following a crash in Co Louth.

He collided with a car on the N2 at Edmonstown at around 8.20am yesterday evening.

The 22-year-old was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for treatment.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, along with a male passenger in his 60s, were treated at the scene by paramedics.