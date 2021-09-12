New book market launched in Dublin

James Cox

A new book market has been launched in St Patrick’s Park in Dublin city centre.

Dublin City Council has confirmed the market will commence today and operate in the park every Sunday from 11am to 4pm.

The market will be known as Books and Browsables.

Lord Mayor of Dublin, councillor Alison Gilliland, said: “I am delighted to launch the Books and Browsables Market. Storytelling is one of our richest traditions and this market will be a celebration of all things literary. Between the wide selection of books and the array of curiosities on offer, I have no doubt this market will be drawing people in from near and far. As one of our city’s most captivating green spaces, I can think of no better home for this market than St Patrick’s Park, so make sure to come along and explore the park and its brand new market from this Sunday onwards.”

The initiative is part of a wider programme led by the Office of City Recovery.

A large range of new and second hand books will be up for sale including self-published titles and books from small, independent publishers.

Dublin City Council said the market will also have other items on sale, “from vintage maps and vinyl records to amazing antiques and retro toys, there will be plenty to capture one’s attention”.