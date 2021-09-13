Anti-vaccine protest staged outside home of Stephen Donnelly

An anti-vaccination protest was staged outside the home of Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly over the weekend.

Gardaí attended the scene of the protest which saw about 20 people gather outside Mr Donnelly’s house at noon on Sunday where they held up placards about the vaccine, according to The Irish Times.

Gardaí drove past the protest outside the house in a rural area of north Co Wicklow occasionally, but did not intervene.

It followed a smaller protest late on Friday night when a handful of protesters travelled to Mr Donnelly’s house and remained out front for a short time.

One of the protesters present on Friday night was Dee Wall, also known as Dolores Webster, a well-known far right activist who has previously been visited by gardaí over threats she made to President Michael D Higgins.

In a video filmed outside the Minister’s home on Friday night, she accused medical workers of being involved in the murder of Irish people and promised they would be brought before a court.

Three children

Mr Donnelly has lived in the home with his wife and three children for several years.

A two-metre-high wooden fence was erected at the front of the property earlier this year due to security concerns, following reports of items being thrown at the windows and being left on the doorstep by unknown persons.

The protesters at the weekend did not go beyond the wooden barrier and there were no reported incidents.

A spokesman for Mr Donnelly declined to comment on the weekend’s protests.

A Garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí from Bray and Greystones Garda Station attended at the scene of a demonstration on Sunday 12th September, 2021 at approximately 12.15p.m.”

“This incident passed off without incident.”