Carlow vaccination centre moves to new location

The county’s mass vaccination centre has moved to the Woodford Dolmen Hotel.

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare is to continue the operation of a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Carlow.

Over the last six months, the centre had been located in the Barrow Centre at IT Carlow.

A statement said: “All those due to attend appointments this week were informed of the change in advance and planning for the move has been ongoing in recent weeks.

“In extending its thanks to IT Carlow for facilitating the operation of the Vaccination Centre over the last six months, the HSE also records appreciation of its own hard working staff for the efficient running of the service there – and in ensuring business as usual continues at the new location.

“In looking forward to its hosting at the Dolmen Hotel complex, the HSE would like to thank the people of Carlow for their support for the Covid-19 Vaccination Roll Out to date.

“HSE/South East Community Healthcare reminds everyone that the Covid-19 virus is circulating in our communities. Consequently, the HSE continues to encourage people to follow public health advice and to comply with regulations and guidelines. In addition, the HSE encourages maximum take up of the vaccine as a safeguard against the spread of Covid-19.”