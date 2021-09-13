European court hearing on Graham Dwyer phone data case to begin today

The EU Court of Justice is to hear submissions from up to 10 EU countries later today in the State’s appeal over a challenge regarding Ireland’s phone data retention law.

The successful challenge was made by Graham Dwyer, who in 2015 was convicted for the murder of Elaine O’Hara with the help of mobile phone records.

According to The Irish Times, the European courts decision, which is expected later this year, could have implications on Dwyer’s separate appeal against his conviction, but also on EU member states and their data retention systems targetting serious crime.

Dwyer’s claim that Section 6 of the Telecommunications (Retention of Data) Act, 2011 breached EU law was previously upheld by the High Court in Ireland, before a State appeal to the Supreme Court.

As the appeal relates to EU law, the Irish Supreme Court has referred core issues of the case to the EU Court of Justice before it makes its final decision.

Attorney General Paul Gallagher with Seán Guerin SC will present the State’s arguments, while Remy Farrell SC will make submissions on behalf of Dwyer.