A newly installed headstone was knocked over in a Bagenalstown cemetery on Friday.

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to an incident where a headstone was knocked over and broken in St Patrick’s Church cemetery, Newtown, Bagenalstown on Friday 10 September between midday and 6pm. Gardaí in Bagenalstown are asking anyone who noticed any suspicious activity between those times to come forward and contact (059) 9721212.