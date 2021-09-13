Rain warning in place for two southern counties

Monday, September 13, 2021

A status yellow rain warning is in place for Cork and Waterford.

Met Éireann issued the alert on Sunday, taking effect at 10am that day, lasting until 4pm on Monday.

The forecaster warned rain will be “persistent for a time”, with heavier downpours in the morning bringing a risk of spot flooding.

Elsewhere, a largely cloudy day is expected, with rain and drizzle on the way for coastal areas. Maximum temperatures will be in the region of 16-19 degrees.

Conditions will clear up as the week progresses, with dry and sunny spells forecast for Tuesday through to Thursday, however, thundery skies will settle in on Friday.

