Solar farm company wants to build sub-station near Rathoe

A SOLAR farm company has sought a pre-application consultation with An Bord Pleanála for a proposed substation and underground cable connection near Rathoe.

Garreenleen Solar Farm Ltd has made an application for the meeting for a proposed 100kV AIS single-bay tail-fed substation and underground cable connection in the townlands of Bendistown, Gilbertstown, Kellistown West, Ballycurragh, Ardbearn and Ballynunnery, Co Carlow.

The application is due to be decided by 23 December. These consultations must be statutorily requested before an application is made to An Bord Pleanála for cases involving electricity transmission lines or interconnectors and other infrastructural developments.