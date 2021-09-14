  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Connacht women’s team forced to change in area surrounded by rats and rubbish

Connacht women’s team forced to change in area surrounded by rats and rubbish

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

James Cox

The IRFU and Leinster Rugby have issued a joint apology after a video of the Connacht women’s team changing in an area surrounded by rubbish and rats went viral.

People were disgusted at the shocking changing conditions before Connacht’s clash with Ulster at Energia Park in Donnybrook on Saturday.

“Wow great job getting changed beside the dump (face palm emoji) don’t mind the rats,” read the caption accompanying the widely shared video, with sponsors also tagged to highlight the issue.

The apology from the IRFU and Leinster Rugby read: “The IRFU and Leinster Rugby would like to apologise to players, management and representatives of Connacht Rugby and Ulster Rugby and are sorry for the inconvenience caused by an unacceptable error in relation to the positioning of temporary changing facilities.

“Due to current government guidelines, changing facilities are not available for amateur rugby teams. These temporary facilities should have been set up in a more appropriate area.

“The IRFU and Leinster Rugby are extremely sorry for the inconvenience to the teams and the upset this unacceptable error has caused.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Calls for permanent Garda unit for Dublin’s inner city

Tuesday, 14/09/21 - 2:41pm

Sinn Féin to table Bill tightening lobbying rules following Zappone controversy

Tuesday, 14/09/21 - 1:42pm

Children aged 12-15 to be offered one dose of Covid vaccine in North

Tuesday, 14/09/21 - 1:01pm