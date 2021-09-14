Covid: 1,181 new cases, 309 in hospital

James Cox

A further 1,181 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland.

There are 309 coronavirus patients in hospital, with 60 in intensive care units.

The five-day moving average of the disease stands at 1,298.

It comes as Ireland’s Covid-19 testing system is dealing with an increase in demand on Tuesday, with no same-day appointments left in Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Louth or Wicklow.

Monday was Ireland’s “highest swabbing day ever”, with around 30,000 Covid-19 tests carried out.

The surge in demand is partly due to the return of schools and the circulation of other viruses.

Boosters

Meanwhile, the country’s chief medical officer said Covid-19 vaccine booster shots may be given off label in Ireland, due to lack of authorisation for this use.

Dr Tony Holohan said those receiving boosters should be provided with whatever evidence is available about their safety and efficacy as part of an informed consent procedure, according to The Irish Times.

He has accepted the recommendation of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) that boosters be given to residents in long-term residential care aged 65 and older and to those aged 80 and over living in the community.

The shots should be administered no sooner than six months after a person received their regular second dose of the vaccine.

All vaccines and other medicines must be licensed for use before they can be administered, but sometimes they can be used in a way that differs from the normal authorisation if it is recommended by medical experts.