Online Irish classes begin next month

By Suzanne Pender

GLÓR Cheatharlach and Gaelchultúr are delighted to announce a new term of online Irish classes for autumn 2021.

There is something to suit every level of learner, from total beginners to those who already have a good standard of Irish.

Gaelchultúr has a long-established reputation for delivering quality Irish language courses and hundreds Carlovians have taken part in the programme, which has been facilitated by Glór Cheatharlach over the last 13 years. Classes will be available at eight different levels and will run once a week for two hours.

The online classes are a great alternative as they await the return to in-person classes, which Glór hopes will resume early next year.

The only requirements to attend the live online classes will be a headset with a microphone (a USB headset, if possible), a laptop or desktop computer and a reasonably good broadband connection. A digital booklet will be sent to learners before the course begins and they can use this material during class and for additional study between classes.

During class, learners will have an opportunity to raise a virtual hand and ask the teacher questions. Pair work and group work activities will also be an integral part of every session. There is a big emphasis on spoken Irish and making sure that each learner is comfortable at the level at which they are learning.

Full information and registration for the classes is available on www.gaelchultur.com. For more details, contact Glór Cheatharlach on 085 1340047.