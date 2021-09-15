Culture Night Carlow this Friday night

By Suzanne Pender

A feast of entertainment awaits this Friday night 17 September as Culture Night Carlow 2021 gives audiences the chance to finally ‘come together again’.

In a long-awaited return to Visual with the wonderful Jack L , Tadhg, Carlow Storytellers, Carlow Youth Theatre and Carlow Little Theatre are just some of the acts performing on the night. Lots of family workshops and performances also form part of this terrific night of culture.

All events are free but must be booked in advance.

Culture Night Carlow 2021 is brought to you by The Arts Council in partnership with Carlow County Council Arts Office.

Events

4–6pm Tender Ears Family Workshop VISUAL Carlow

4–6pm Artist Joan Coen Open Studio / Stiúideo Oscailte R93 YV74

4–9pm Discover Dry Needle Felting with Visual Artist Simone Webb R93 X791

4.30–6.30pm Jo/e’s Journey Youth Workshop with Carlow Youth Theatre ONLINE

5–6pm Creative Lettering Workshop with Visual Artist Ben Custerson ONLINE

6–7pm Carlow Little Theatre Presents ‘Shakespeare in Pieces’ Carlow Library

7–7.30pm Afro-Eire Drum Performance VISUAL Carlow

7–8.30pm The Hedge School ONLINE

7–9pm Family Exhibition Tours VISUAL Carlow

7.30–8.30pm Carlow Storytellers Performance Carlow Library

7.30–9.30pm Carlow Live & Local Presents Jack Lukeman and The Exiles VISUAL Carlow

10.30–11.30pm Tadhg – Live VISUAL Carlow

For more details on booking, times and locations visit culturenight.ie/Carlow