Gardaí arrest Extinction Rebellion protester outside Dáil in Dublin

Gardaí arrested one protester from climate activist group Extinction Rebellion outside the Dáil on Wednesday.

Climate protesters gathered outside Leinster House in Dublin city centre as politicians returned for the new Dáil term.

A Garda spokesperson said one man aged in his 40s was arrested for public order offences while all other demonstrators “dispersed without further incident”.

“Gardaí attended the scene of a demonstration at Kildare Street, Dublin 2, on the afternoon of Wednesday, 15th September, 2021,” a Garda statement said.

“A man in his 40s was arrested during the course of this demonstration for public order offences. This man is being detained at Pearse Street Garda station.

“No other persons were arrested during the course of this demonstration, which concluded at 3pm when all persons present dispersed without further incident.”

Extinction Rebellion said the man was arrested after making a speech before “hopping over” a barricade at the protest to “sit down with his sign”.

The group said the activist was “specifically highlighting the unfulfilled promise of a citizens’ assembly on biodiversity”.