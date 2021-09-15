Gardaí investigating road collision in Dublin, man (20) killed

  • Home >
Wednesday, September 15, 2021

A 20-year-old man has been killed following a road traffic collision in Dublin city centre.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at Inns Quay shortly after 4am on Wednesday.

The man had been driving a motorcycle and was fatally injured when the bike left the road and struck a lamp post.

A forensic examination of the scene was carried out by gardaí and the route has since reopened to traffic.

The man’s body was removed to Dublin City Morgue where a postmortem examination will be carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for information relating to the collision, asking witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 01-666 8200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111.

