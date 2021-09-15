Olympia Theatre renamed under Three Ireland sponsorship deal

Dublin’s Olympia Theatre will be renamed the ‘3 Olympia Theatre’ following a sponsorship deal with Three Ireland.

The partnership will initially run over eight years, which the company said will compliment their position as one of the leading sponsors of live music and entertainment in Ireland.

As part of the deal, Three customers will receive exclusive benefits for events at the theatre through the 3Plus app, including presale tickets.

Following a difficult 18 months due to Covid, owner of the Olympia Theatre, Caroline Downey said the new partnership is “more important that ever in supporting the venue to reopen its doors once again”.

“Three has become one of Ireland’s most supportive brands in music with 3Arena and festival sponsorships as well as making a real and credible contribution to Irish music artists and we are delighted to embark on this journey with them as partners as we enter a new era in this venue’s storied history,” she added.