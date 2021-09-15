Primark commits to sustainability strategy and living wage for clothing workers

James Cox

Primark, known as Penneys in Ireland, has committed to producing all recyclable clothing by 2030 while also promising a living wage for workers in its supply chain by 2030.

The new strategy commits the international fashion retailer to change the way its clothes are made without changing its affordable prices, enabling everyone to make more sustainable choices when shopping.

Primark’s new commitments will see the company ensure all its clothing is made from recycled or more sustainably sourced materials by 2030 — today this accounts for 25 per cent of all clothes sold.

As a next step, all men’s, women’s and children’s entry price point t-shirts will transition to being made with sustainably sourced cotton over the next year.

Primark will make changes to its design process as it looks to ensure its clothes can be recycled at the end of their life to help reduce fashion waste.

It is also committed to improving the durability of its clothing, so it can be “loved and worn for longer”.

Alongside changing the way its clothes are made, Primark will work with its suppliers to cut carbon emissions by half throughout its value chain, contributing to “industry level transformation”.

It will also eliminate single-use plastics in its own operations, building on the more than 500 million items removed already.

Primark has also committed to training farmers to use more regenerative farming practices, building on sustainable practices such as using less water and fewer chemicals. This will be done through its partnership with CottonConnect.

Primark CEO Paul Marchant said: “We believe that sustainability shouldn’t be priced at a premium that only a minority can afford. Because of who we are, we believe we have the opportunity to make more sustainable fashion choices affordable to all.”