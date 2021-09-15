Zazzle to add 50 new jobs in Cork

Design platform Zazzle are to add 50 jobs to their European headquarters in Cork over the coming three years.

The American company was founded in 2005, connecting consumers, designers, manufacturers and major brands, designing and customising products.

Their product and design base include apparel, accessories, invitations, art, home goods, electronics and custom gifts.

The announcement will see their workforce in Cork, where their operations were established in 2013, increase to 275.

Recruitment is already underway for key strategic engineering roles, the company confirmed, with positions available to view on their website.

The hiring process for seasonal positions is also set to begin, with roughly 115-130 fixed-term contract roles due to be created. Zazzle said these positions will be remote and are open to people from cross the country.