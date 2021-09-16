Deadline approaching for BT Young Scientist Exhibition

Thursday, September 16, 2021
Pictured are Cousins, Odhran (aged 14), Sadhbh (aged 15) and Ultan (aged 13), from Co. Dublin pictured at Malahide Castle & Gardens who were on hand to announce that the deadline for project entries for the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2022 is two weeks away! Get your entry in before 5pm on Monday 27th September. Project entry fees have been waived.
Photo Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography.
The deadline for the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) 2022 is less than two weeks away.
BT Ireland, organiser of the BTYSTE, is reminding students that the deadline for project entries is Monday 27 September at 5pm. Project entry fees have been waived and qualifying projects will showcase at the virtual exhibition from 12th-14th January 2022.
Students can submit a one-page proposal in any one of four categories: technology; social and behavioural sciences; biological and ecological sciences; and chemical, physical and mathematical sciences.
