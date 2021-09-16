Dublin pub Sin É ordered to pay over €3,600 following complaints of late night loud music

Tom Tuite

A popular Dublin pub, Sin É has been fined €1,000 and ordered to pay over €2,600 in legal costs after it was prosecuted for blasting loud music late at night.

The Oasis Bar Ltd, trading as Sin É, was prosecuted by Dublin City Council following complaints from neighbours of the Ormond Quay Upper pub.

Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court heard that as a result of complaints council environmental health officer Heather O’Hanlon served a notice on the bar in December 2017. The council had received complaints using an app to report noise problems.

A local resident complained that bands were playing until 2am. Inspections were carried out and found the noise increased by three decibels when music was played.

She told prosecution barrister Sarah Kearney that while walking around outside after 11pm she could hear music, and make out the lyrics, emanating from the pub. The officer alleged she spoke to a representative of the pub who blamed another bar.

She was told an expert would be appointed to remedy the issue, but that did not happen. The only defence was to make a reasonable attempt to remedy the problem, the court heard.

The hearing proceeded uncontested as the premises did not have a representative in court.

Judge Halpin gave the bar two months to pay a €1,000 fine and prosecution costs of €2,658