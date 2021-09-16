IT Carlow and Wexford GAA announce partnership

IT Carlow and Wexford GAA recently announced an innovative education and research partnership between the two organisations.

The aim of the partnership is to develop and nurture sporting talent across county Wexford through a range of initiatives and opportunities, including knowledge sharing, student placements and research opportunities. The IT Carlow/Wexford GAA partnership also includes the establishment of a postgraduate educational scholarship scheme for Wexford students wishing to pursue further studies in the areas of sport science, business and marketing.

Chairman of Wexford GAA Micheál Martin commented: “Wexford GAA recently published its strategic plan “Ar Aghaidh Linn le Chéile” (Onwards Together) which outlines its vision for the next decade. Wexford GAA aims to be the lead sporting organisation in promoting core community values as well as the physical, mental and social wellbeing of our county. Our partnership with IT Carlow will help Wexford GAA realise this ambition and we look forward to a productive working relationship.”

Declan Browne, a member of the IT Carlow/Wexford GAA steering group and programme director of the MSc in Strength and Conditioning at IT Carlow added: “Having worked closely with Wexford GAA in the past, and more recently with its high performance group, we have identified an ethos, vision and shared values for GAA in the region. We are delighted to announce this partnership and excited to work closely with Wexford GAA on a range of initiatives over the coming months”.