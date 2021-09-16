JYSK opens new store in Carlow

JYSK, the Danish retailer, opened its first store in Carlow this morning to great excitement, with queues of local people waiting to get through the doors. Shoppers were quick to take advantage of opening day offers of up to 70% off selected lines in store. The Carlow store is JYSK’s eleventh retail outlet in Ireland and is located at the Barrow Valley Retail Park.

JYSK (pronounced ‘yoosk’) is well known for high quality, on-trend products for the home, from the bedroom to the garden. The brand has also enjoyed a worldwide reputation for expertise and knowledge with their Scandinavian sleeping culture and it specialises in high-quality sleeping products, from mattresses, duvets and pillows to bedframes and bases.

Speaking about the opening, Carlow store manager Laszlo Styles said: “We were delighted to see the queue of people ready to shop JYSK’s great opening day offers at our new store in Carlow today. There was a great atmosphere and feedback on the range of products that JYSK has for every room of the home. We look forward to a busy few months ahead and welcoming our new customers.”

The first JYSK store opened in Denmark in 1979 and today it has more than 3,000 stores and 26,500 employees in 51 countries. JYSK is a family-owned company founded by the Danish tradesman Lars Larsen, who owns a number of companies with a total annual turnover of €4.25 billion. JYSK’s turnover last year was €4.1 billion.