Netwatch to create 50 new jobs

Thursday, September 16, 2021

Netwatch global CEO Kurt Takahashi pictured in the Video Monitoring Centre of the company’s Communication Hub in Carlow
Photo: Finbarr O’Rourke

Carlow-based internet security firm Netwatch is to create 50 new jobs over the next year. These roles will be in R&D, HR, the monitoring hub, sales and technical operations.

Netwatch global CEO Kurt Takahashi said that the jobs announcement emphasised the central role that Netwatch Ireland plays in the global expansion of the group. A number of global functions are led from Ireland including R&D, HR, global monitoring and finance.

“This level of expansion is being made to meet the needs of our current development and Netwatch Ireland will be the hub for this growth,” said Mr Takahashi on his recent visit to the Carlow site.

Netwatch currently employs over 150 people in Ireland and over 250 in the USA. The US team is also growing with some key hires in the sales and marketing teams there. “The Netwatch platform developed in Carlow has been so successful that we are building our business in the USA around it,” said Mr Takahashi.

Central to the operation of the global business is the R&D function, which is based entirely in Ireland; the R&D team in Carlow is the fastest growing team in Netwatch. This round of recruitment will see the team grow to almost 30. The R&D team has developed and deployed Netwatch’s own propriety technology and develops applications for all platforms as well as all aspects of software development for the Netwatch Communication Hub.

“Technology is the key to our successful development,” said Mr Takahashi.

Established in 2003 and headquartered in Carlow, Netwatch is part of the Netwatch Group, which was formed in 2018 following the merger of leading monitoring companies including NMC (United States), CalAtlantic (United States) and Netwatch (Ireland/UK). The Netwatch Group protects over 300,000 sites worldwide, including government, critical infrastructure, manufacturing, education, retail and residential sites.

 

