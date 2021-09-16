Over 130 Covid cases in Carlow town and surrounds recently

The vast majority of new Covid-19 cases are being recorded in Carlow town and its environs. 137 cases were reported in the Carlow Local Electoral Area (LEA) between 30 August and 13 September.

The 14-day incidence rate was 604.9 per 100,000 one of the highest rates in the country. The national average is 413.2 per 100,000.

There have been 39 cases of Covid-19 in Bagenalstown LEA during the above window and 56 in the Tullow LEA.

There have been average of 20 new cases reported each day in recent days in Carlow.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,413 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 290 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 67 are in ICU.