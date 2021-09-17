Carlow businesses received €7m under Covid restart grant schemes

Carlow businesses were allocated over 7 million euro under Covid restart grant schemes.

A totally of €7,493,149 in funding was made under Restart Grant schemes to local small and medium size firms.

A total of 1,467 applications were made in Carlow for the Restart Grant and Restart Grant Plus.

1,358 applications were approved while 109 applications in Carlow were refused.

The funds were allocated locally through Carlow County Council.

Under the scheme, small and medium sized businesses can now get between €4,000 and €25,000 to help with the costs associated with reopening and adapting to what is a very different environment.