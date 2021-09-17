Copper Face Jacks reopening after 18 months closed

Friday, September 17, 2021

James Cox

A staple of Irish nightlife has announced it is reopening after being closed for 18 months.

Well known Dublin nightclub Copper Face Jacks will open its doors on October 22nd, as most Covid-19 restrictions are eased.

The announcement was made on Instagram with a picture of the iconic Harcourt Street venue saying: “The wait is over.”

CEO of Dublin Town, Richard Guiney, says reopening of venues will encourage people to come into the city.

“Obviously there are night clubs, but there are also cultural venues as well that have been operating on a restricted basis, so we look forward to this, we think it’s going to be a very welcome development. We need to increase footfall, and we need to increase the number of people in Dublin city centre, so the more that is reopened, the better for us.”

