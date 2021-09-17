Covid: 1,392 new cases, 288 in hospital

Friday, September 17, 2021

James Cox

A further 1,392 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the State today.

There are 288 coronavirus patients in hospital, of which 73 are in intensive care units.

The five-day moving average of the disease stands at 1,311.

Meanwhile, Ireland has the highest Covid vaccination uptake, including partially and fully inoculated, in the EU.

That is according to figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

A total of 7.1 million vaccines have been administered, with 3.6 million people fully vaccinated.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says it’s been a huge effort by the public, and everyone involved in the rollout.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Presbyterian moderator urges preservation of ‘precious’ powersharing government

Friday, 17/09/21 - 4:17pm

Research suggests Long Covid ‘rarely’ lasts more than 12 weeks in children

Friday, 17/09/21 - 4:16pm

Pelosi warns UK-US trade deal ‘unlikely’ if Brexit talks damage peace process

Friday, 17/09/21 - 3:28pm