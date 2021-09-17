Culture Night: 1,200 free events taking place across Ireland this evening

Culture Night 2021 will take place across the country this evening with a host of events on city streets, in workshops, galleries, theatres, parks, museums and libraries.

The sixteenth edition of the Arts Council event takes place on Friday, September 17th in a night celebrating culture, creativity and the arts with special events nationwide.

With the theme ‘Come Together Again’, around 80 per cent of the 1,200 free events on offer will take place in-person this year.

The eclectic mix of events on the programme span from architecture to comedy, circus to dance, film to literature, museums to music, heritage to sport and science to fashion.

There will be a chance for people to explore new aspects of culture or learn new skills and crafts, with many venues staying open until 11.30pm.

Music, visual arts and heritage

More than two-thirds of tonight’s events are family-friendly, while music will ring out across Ireland as it makes up more than half of the programme.

Some 41 per cent of this year’s programme comes from the visual arts, with heritage themed events featuring strongly at 24 per cent while 10 per cent of events are as Gaeilge.

Director of the Arts Council, Maureen Kennelly, encouraged people to “plan visits to our galleries, arts centres, museums and festivals and to book tickets to events and support our cultural sector” after the last 18 months saw much of the sector shuttered.

Minister for Culture and Arts Catherine Martin TD said the large number of in-person events mark “a major turning point in our road to recovery.”

Here’s a small taste of what’s on offer…

You can view the full programme of events for Culture Night 2021 at culturenightdublin.ie. The website can be searched by genre as well as location to help visitors plan their route on the night.