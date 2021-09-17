Death notices and funeral arrangements

The late Johanna (Joan) Mackey

The death has occurred of Johanna (Joan) Mackey (née O’Keeffe) formerly of Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow and The Curragh Camp, Co. Kildare. Peacefully at Beechpark Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving children Patsy, Fran, Tommy, Patrick, Ger, Mick and Jody, sons and daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Frances and Breda, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Removal from her family home on Friday at 6.30pm to arrive at The Dominican College Church, Newbridge, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery. Johanna’s funeral will be live-streamed on www.dominicansnewbridge.ie .

The late Helen Phyllis Canniford

The death has occurred of Helen Phyllis Canniford (née Bakke) Ballykilduff, Tullow, Carlow Helen passed away peacefully at Signacare-Killerig Nursing Home on 15 September 2021. Beloved wife of the late Dennis, and dearly loved mother of Ruth, Val, Bobbie and Tim. She will be sorely missed and remembered with love by her children and their spouses, her 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Special thanks to all at Killerig for their kindness and loving care of Helen.

Helen’s graveside funeral service will take place at 1 pm at Liscolman Cemetery on Saturday 18 September.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Donkey Sanctuary.