Health minister meets Sláintecare members to discuss resignations

James Cox

Members of the Sláintecare group met the Health Minister this evening, to discuss two high-profile resignations.

Stephen Donnelly says the meeting was ‘productive’.

He insists the Government is committed to the programme, which is the Government’s roadmap for universal healthcare.

Executive director Laura Magahy and chairperson Professor Tom Keane quit the Sláintecare Implementation Advisory Council last week, because they were disappointed with the pace of the reform programme.

In her resignation letter to Mr Donnelly, Ms Magahy said there had been “slow progress” in “three key areas requiring dedicated, focused, reform effort”.

She said the three areas were proposed new regional structures for the health service, eHealth — or using technology to enhance services — and waiting lists, according to The Irish Times.

In a letter earlier this month outlining his reasons for resigning, Prof Keane wrote: “Sadly, I have come to conclude that the requirements for implementing this unprecedented programme for change are seriously lacking.”