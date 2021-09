Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with an ongoing investigation into an animal welfare incident in Ashtown, Dublin.

The man, aged in his 60s, was arrested earlier this week on the morning of Tuesday, September 14th.

He has since been charged with a number of offences relating to the Animal Health and Welfare Act, 2013.

He is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin at 10.30am this morning.