Over 500 domestic violence incidents in Carlow/Kilkenny this year

Over 500 domestic violence incidents were reported in Carlow and Kilkenny garda district this year.

546 cases in total have been reported up to 9 September. The figures were recently released in the Dáil. The incidents include: breaches of Interim Barring Order, Protection Order, Barring Order, Emergency Barring Order and Safety Order; domestic disputes, or is any incident type with a recorded motive of ‘domestic abuse’.

Minister of state in the Department of Justice Hildegarde Naughton said nationally Operation Faoiseamh was established by gardaí to ensure there was proactive and targeted action and supports for those affected during the pandemic.

“Gardaí also continue to develop their specialist services in this area and Divisional Protective Services Units have now been rolled out nationwide, meaning that specially trained officers are available who will be responsible for engagement with, and interviewing of, vulnerable victims. This ensures that when vulnerable victims of crimes such as domestic abuse and sexual violence present to gardaí, they are met with a consistently high standard of specialist, professional and expert assistance.”