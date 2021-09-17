Two estates and a road to be taken in charge

MEMBERS of Carlow Co Council have unanimously agreed to take in charge two local housing estates and a cul-de-sac road.

At Monday’s council meeting, Sleaty Park View, Sleaty Street, Graiguecullen was proposed to be taken in charge by cllr Ken Murnane and seconded by cllr Andrea Dalton, while Rivercourt (phase 2) at O’Brien Road, Carlow was proposed to be taken in charge by cllr Tom O’Neill, seconded by cllr John Cassin.

Members also agreed to take in charge Chapelstown Road, a cul-de-sac located off Browneshill Link Road at Chapelstown. This was proposed by cllr Tom O’Neill, seconded by cllr John Cassin and agreed by members.

