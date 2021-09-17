What’s planned for your area

CARLOW Co Council received 13 planning applications between 10-17 September.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED

Borris

Aisling and Shane O’Neill wish to construct a new dwelling at Knocknagundarragh or Scorteen, Owlbeg, Borris.

Alison Iremonger to construct a new two-storey extension to the rear of existing dwelling at Upper Cottages, Borris.

Carlow

Peter Salter to construct a new residential development of 14 dwellings, consisting of two bungalows, six end-of-terrace, three bedroom, two-storey town houses and six mid-terrace, two-bedroom, two-storey town houses at The Mill Race, Carlow.

Hacketstown

John Ellis wishes to construct a dwelling house with services, domestic garage at Minvaud Lower, Hacketstown.

Kildavin

Annette Roberts wishes to construct a part single-storey, part two-storey split level dwelling at Kildavin.

Myshall

Sarah Mullins and Patrick Loughran wish to construct a one-and-a-half-storey dwelling, detached garage at Coolasnaughta, Myshall.

Nurney

Patrick Egan wishes to demolish existing bungalow, retention of foundation works, completion of two-storey dwelling for which planning permission was granted at Graiguenaspideog, Nurney.

Old Leighlin

Helen Carpenter and Rory Tynan wish to construct a two-storey detached dwelling, garage, new site entrance at Seskin Upper, Old Leighlin.

Rhona Mulhall wishes to construct a single-storey dwelling house, domestic garage at Augharue, Old Leighlin.

Tullow

Rory Walsh wishes to retain a constructed dormer style domestic dwelling at Tullowphelim, Tullow.

Maureen Cleary wishes to construct two-storey dwelling, detached garage at Rathglass, Tullow.

Forward Steps Family Resource Centre wish to apply for indefinite use of the building previously permitted for afterschool services. It is also seeking for childcare use entailing full daycare, sessional care and afterschool services for children up to the age of 14 years old.

Patrick Byrne wishes to change use on ground floor level from an office area (currently under construction) to a medical centre at Church Street, Tullow.