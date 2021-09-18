Eddie was a popular figure in the Carlow motor trade for many years

By Charlie Keegan

THE communities of Carlow and Athy were united in mourning the recent passing of Edward (Eddie) Kelly, Highfield, Dublin Road, Carlow. Eddie’s death occurred peacefully at his home on Thursday 12 August in the company of his loving family. His passing followed an illness. Eddie, who was aged 72, was a well-known and popular figure in the Carlow motor trade over a long number of years.

A native of Athy, Eddie played football with the local GAA club, captaining the Athy minors (under-18) in 1966 and skippering the Kildare minor county side of 1967. Athy GFC observed a minute’s silence in his honour at the start of their game on Saturday 14 August in St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge.

On coming to Carlow in 1971, Eddie played with the Askea football club for a number of years. He was an avid follower of Kildare county football teams throughout his life.

Eddie started in the motor trade when joining Statham’s Ford garage at Court Place, Carlow. The dealership later became Statham Sheridan and subsequently Dooley Motors. Eddie worked there until he took early retirement and went to work part-time with Sheehy Motors, the VW-Mercedes Benz dealership on Green Lane, Carlow. He travelled with Ford over the years, making many friends and colleagues across the Ford garage network in Ireland.

Eddie married Anne Lynch from Bennekerry in March 1972. They went on to have two daughters – Olivia and Edwina – and three grandsons Ewan, Ethan and Sebastian, on all of whom he showered affection and generosity.

An avid golfer, Eddie was a member of Carlow Golf Club for more than 30 years; he loved the sport and enjoyed the camaraderie of his golfing group.

In a eulogy to her dad at his funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bennekerry on Monday 16 August, his daughter Olivia said that in the days since Eddie’s passing, the word ‘gentleman’ had been used by many people to describe her dad.

“For us, his family, he was the ‘gentle man’ in our life in every sense of the word. Dad was the same person at home as you met outside: a word and a little joke for everyone.

“Dad taught us to laugh, to sing, to work hard, be kind and honest, to show empathy and gave us a love of sport – all values he learned while growing up. He often told us that if one was late home from work before a dance, your shirt could have magically disappeared … but might reappear in Dreamland Ballroom, Athy later!

“The night he met Mum was one such night. He was wearing a polo-neck … and that worked out very well for him!”

Olivia referred to her dad’s love of sport throughout his life, playing football for Athy and Kildare and at one stage making an appearance for the Barrowhouse club across the border in Laois, for one particular game!

More recently, golf was his sport of choice. He remained competitive and enjoyed the banter with his group.

Olivia also referenced Eddie’s career in the motor trade, where he made many friends and colleagues over the years.

“He travelled on many work-related trips, and on one such trip he met one of his all-time favourite footballers, the late, great George Best of Manchester United and Northern Ireland.”

She said one always felt glad to receive a call from Eddie, adding that, as a family, they were lucky to have him as their dad.

Olivia paid tribute to the manner in which neighbours and friends rallied to support Eddie in his final illness – he was humbled by this support.

On behalf of Anne, Edwina and herself, Olivia extended sincere thanks to those who sent condolences online, by phone and in person.

She thanked Rory Healy and his team from Healy’s Funeral Home and Fr Tom Little for celebrating her dad’s funeral Mass.

There was also an expression of thanks to Dr Gerard Moran, the doctors and nurses at St Vincent’s Private Hospital, Elm Park, as well as Fiona Doogue and the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.

In conclusion, Olivia read Robert Louis Stephenson’s poem ***That man is a success***

That man is a success who has lived well, laughed often and loved much;

Who has gained the respect of intelligent men and women and the love of children;

Who has filled his niche and accomplished his task;

Who leaves the world better than he found it, who has never lacked appreciation of Earth’s beauty or failed to express it;

Who looked for the best in others, and gave the best he had.

Following Mass, Eddie was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery, with Fr Little reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

He is mourned by wife Anne, daughters Olivia and Edwina, grandsons Ewan, Ethan and Sebastian, by his mother Bernadette, brothers Harry, John, Frank, Tony, Michael, Brendan, Paddy, Gerry, Aidan and David, sisters Mary and Siobhan, sons-in-law David and Alistair, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his circle of friends.

The Month’s Mind Mass for Eddie Kelly was celebrated in St Mary’s Church on Sunday 12 September.