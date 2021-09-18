Gardaí launch investigation after man found seriously injured in Limerick

Digital Desk Staff

A man in his 30s is in a serious condition in hospital after being found with a head injury in Limerick city on Friday night.

Gardaí found the man walking on the Ennis Road with a bad gash to his head at around 10pm.

He was taken to University Hospital Limerick and it is understood he has since been transferred to hospital in Cork for treatment.

Gardaí are still not sure how he came to be injured and a technical examination of the scene is due to take place this afternoon.

Anyone who was in the Westfield Park and Ennis Road areas between 8pm and 10pm last night is asked to contact Mayorstone Garda Station.