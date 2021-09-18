‘How long more?’ – that is the question

Saturday, September 18, 2021

A building in a state of disrepair on Shamrock Square in Carlow                           Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

By Suzanne Pender

HOW long more is it going to take? That was the question posed by cllr John Cassin who asked once again about progress of the derelict houses at Barrack Street at this week’s meeting of Carlow County Council.

“This small part of town has seen a huge amount of derelict … it’s an eyesore, how long more it is going to take,” cllr Cassin insisted.

Director of housing Michael Brennan stated that there was an issue with slates falling off the properties and barriers were erected to protect pedestrians. “It is an interim arrangement ,as the site is being developed,” Mr Brennan assured.

Director of services Michael Rainey also told members that progress had been made on the derelict sites at Shamrock Square, with the registered owner now established.

He stated that the owners were served with a derelict site notice and the council was now “actively engaging with the owners.”

