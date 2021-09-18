Sheila was the proud matriarch of four generations of the Lacey family

By Charlie Keegan

SHEILA Lacey, JKL Avenue, Carlow, who passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family on Saturday 14 August at Carlow’s Sacred Heart Hospital, was the greatly loved and proud matriarch of four generations of the Lacey family.

Sheila, who celebrated her 91st birthday on 24 May, had been in declining health for the last year of her life, which necessitated a number of hospitalisations. She was widow of Walter (Bunty) Lacey, whose death occurred in June 2016 aged 88. Bunty was a well-known character in the Carlow area and a noted singer. Sheila and Bunty had been married for 67 years.

The Laceys lived in JKL Avenue from the time the housing estate was built in the early 1950s. Although they seldom strayed far from their home area in Carlow, Bunty and Sheila did travel to Long Island, New York some 30 years ago to visit Bunty’s brother Michael (Mick) Lacey, who is the last surviving member of that family.

The former Sheila Leigh was a native of Baltinglass, Co Wicklow.

A mother of 13 children – eight boys and five girls – the life of Sheila Lacey was captured fully in a fine eulogy delivered by her grandson Kenneth during Sheila’s funeral Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption on Tuesday 17 August. In his tribute, Kenneth said: “Sheila was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who loved all her family deeply and was very much loved by all of us in return.

“Nanny (Sheila) met Grandad while out walking in Carlow town, where they made a date for the following weekend and the rest is romantic history. They spent 67 happy years between Baltinglass and JKL Avenue before Grandad passed away in 2016. They had 13 children together, but sadly lost three sons, Michael and Kevin at an early age and Walter Jnr, who died in November 2004, aged 52.”

Kenneth said most people would have known Sheila from her time in the Seven Oaks Hotel, where she worked in the catering end of the hotel for 27 years. She made sure to get most of the family a job at some stage in the Seven Oaks.

“Nanny enjoyed her work with friends May O’Brien, Babby Grant, Anne Brennan and many more. By all accounts, she was well known and loved by all of her work colleagues.”

Kenneth said Sheila loved her Sunday car drives with Grandad and Breda, stopping off along the way to have their tea. She was an avid reader, enjoyed soaking up the sun on a summer’s evening in the garden and loved watching her soaps – “God help anyone who’d dare interrupt ***Coronation Street***”.

She was a woman of great faith; her day would start with Mass on the radio and would finish with prayers at night.

“Nanny was very proud of all her children and grandchildren; a quick look at the photographs on the living room walls in JKL is testament to this.

“She always looked after her grandchildren so well. Some of our fondest memories were being brought to the beach in the summer, or when she would take us all out shopping at Christmas. Nobody would be short of tea towels and socks after that trip.”

She also loved to have visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren from England, who sadly could not be present for her funeral.

Kenneth continued: “In recent years, Sheila spent her days with a visit to Grandad’s grave and enjoying time with her family. She was never short of a visitor, never short of a bit of news and was always interested to hear about everything going on in the lives of the Lacey family. She will be sadly missed by us all.”

On behalf of the Lacey family, Kenneth thanked Fr Tommy Dillon and Fr Tom Little for their visits to JKL to see Sheila.

In conclusion, Kenneth extended “a big thank you to one very special person, Auntie Breda, who has been Nanny’s constant companion and has loved and cared for her over many years and extended that care to all of us, too, along the way”.

Sheila reposed in Healy’s Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, where prayers were led by Fr Dillon, while Fr Little and Fr Habana, CC, Carlow were also in attendance.

At the start of her funeral Mass, celebrated by Fr Dillon, significant symbols of Sheila’s life were brought forward. Daughter Breda presented a family photo, reflective of Sheila’s great love for family; her rosary beads were brought forward by daughter Eleanor Curran, symbolic of Sheila’s deep and abiding faith; and a small statue of St Martin de Porres, which Sheila kept over her bedside down the years – she had a great devotion to St Martin. That symbol was presented by her daughter Tina O’Donoghue.

Readings at Mass were by grandson Stephen Curran and granddaughter Natalie O’Shea, while Prayers of the Faithful were recited by grandchildren Laura Ramsbottom, Liam Ramsbottom, Eimear O’Donoghue, Rachel Lacey and great-granddaughter Ashley Purcell.

The Offertory gifts were brought to the altar by son John and daughter-in-law Mary Lacey.

The Communion reflection was read by daughter-in-law Andrea Lacey.

The singing of hymns at Mass was by Bernard Hennessy and Sheila’s nephews, supported by organist Claire Cashin.

Sheila was laid to rest with husband Bunty in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Dillon saying the final prayers at the graveside.

She is survived by her children Breda Lacey (Carlow), John (Carlow), Pat (Carlow), Paul (Manchester), Eleanor Curran (Carlow), Tina O’Donoghue (Athy), Majella O’Shea (Ballinabranna, Carlow), David (Reading, Berkshire), Clare Ramsbottom (Carlow) and Trevor (Carlow), by her 29 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.