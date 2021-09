The community of Leighlinbridge has been shocked and saddened by the tragic death following an accident in Spain of Mike Meaney, Rathvinden.

Mike is the adored son of his heartbroken parents Elaine and Des.

Deeply regretted by his parents, uncles Gerry, Thos, Joe, Brendan and Danny, aunts Gaye and Mairead, uncles-in-law, aunts-in-law, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and Mike’s many friends.

Funeral arrangements later