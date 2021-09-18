Think-ins are a complete waste of time

By Michael Godrey

WHAT is it about our politicians? As soon as they are elected they seem to leave common sense at the door of Dáil Éireann.

You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to figure out what the people of this country want – affordable housing either for themselves or their children, good healthcare, a liveable pension for the elderly, and job opportunities.

I’m sure there are other things that would appear high on the agenda, but those points are enough for anyone to get started … but not our crew. They want to hold ‘think-ins’ to set the agenda. For the next few days we will get a bellyful of what they have agreed, and even that in itself amazes me.

Last week, we had Carlow/Kilkenny TD John McGuinness leading the charge as to why foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney needed to be sanctioned because of the Zappone controversy. As my late mother would say, “all he was doing was stirring the pot”, irrespective of whatever he uttered. The experienced politician knows only too well that sanctioning the minister could lead to the break-up of the coalition, and Micheál Martin certainly does not want that.

With Sinn Féin calling for a vote of no confidence in the minister, that only left the Fianna Fáil leader with one option and that was to impose the party whip … in other words, all in Fianna Fáil were instructed to vote in support of minister Coveney.

Naturally, the FF diehards, who believe they shouldn’t be in government with Fine Gael in the first place, will object or at the least voice dissent, even if they end up supporting minister Coveney and hence the Fianna Fáil-led government. But raising the issue will further erode Micheál Martin’s position as party leader.

For weeks, our politicians have been consumed with the Zappone affair. But does that solve any of the issues I have raised? No it doesn’t.

Come election time – and that’s not too far away – we will hear about all of the good things the coalition did right, while Sinn Féin, Labour and all of the other smaller parties will tell us about everything that should have happened but didn’t, yet all the while we know that months on end were wasted talking about nothing and arguing about less, when there was more than enough to be getting on with.

I once worked with a former political adviser who, in his previous job, said he was continually astounded by the level of stupidity and ineptitude of those around him. It was as though they lived in a bubble and didn’t really know what was happening outside of their political circle.

How true is that! Of late, all we hear is all that the government is doing wrong. If you were to pay attention to all of the soundbites, you would think this country is falling apart, with little or nothing going for it.

Sure there are major issues to be tackled, and unfortunately it doesn’t appear that these are being handled correctly, but as a friend of mine once said: “If you are apologising all of the time for something you did or did not do, you have already lost the argument.”

Despite the best efforts of so-called experts, we have a major housing crisis in this country. We are told the problem is simple: lack of supply. Solution – build more houses. We all know from bitter experience that a housing boom only leads to an eventual bust. We know, too, that affordability is the key, but sadly that has gone out the door.

Twenty or 30 years ago, a young couple normally assessed the affordability of a mortgage on one income. Now it is two. The norm back then was for a 20-year period, now, because of the high cost, it is 30 to 35 years.

Health, education and jobs, while high on our priority list, do not generate the same heated debate as housing. Ask any young person what ticks them off the most and they will all tell you it’s having to pay €1,000 or more each month just to share a house with others. Most have practically given up on any hope of ever owning their own place, and even those that do wonder if they ever be able to have a social life along with a mortgage. So why the need for think-ins, when the dogs in the street know what the general public want?

All we’ll get are more soundbites and more idle promises and, come election time, those in government will look in bewilderment at one another and wonder how they got it so wrong, when all they really had to do was ask the rest of us.