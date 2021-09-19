  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • All the action from Borris Sheep Breeder’s Show and Sale

All the action from Borris Sheep Breeder’s Show and Sale

Sunday, September 19, 2021

A reluctant hogget ewe at Borris Sheep Breeders second show and sale recently                               Photos: Roger Jones

At the Borris Ewe Breeders 58th show and sale Katie and Martin Lennon fron Fenagh

Friends Herbie Deacon and James Hayes meeting for a chat at Leinster Co- Op Marts Ltd

Relaxing in the bright sunshine Seamus Kelly Ballytiglea, Ned Doyle Ballymartin Borris and Paddy Doyle Borris

First prize for the best pen of ten ewe lambs went to John Egars ( left) and presenting the cheque for 1,000 Noreen Hennessy St Canice’s Credit Union to chairman Maurice O’Donohue Borris Ewe Breeders Association and Jackie Kealy

The winning lot of ten, best Suffolk Cross Hogget Ewes. Gerry Dolan presenting the winner John Egars, Ballynattin Borris, Hilda Rothwell presenting the George Rothwell cup and chair of Borris Breeders Association Maurice O’Donohue

The overall winner on the day at Leinster Co- Op Marts Ltd. Borris Ewe Breeders Association 58th annual sale for lambs and hogget ewes John Egars from Ballynattin, Borris

A busy day at Borris Ewe Breeders Association’s second show and sale at Leinster Co-op Marts

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Paralympians are an inspiration to us all

Sunday, 19/09/21 - 10:00am

Sheila was the proud matriarch of four generations of the Lacey family

Saturday, 18/09/21 - 5:00pm

Teenage boy allegedly terrorised staff in care home

Saturday, 18/09/21 - 4:56pm