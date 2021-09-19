All the action from Borris Sheep Breeder’s Show and Sale

Sunday, September 19, 2021
A reluctant hogget ewe at Borris Sheep Breeders second show and sale recently Photos: Roger Jones
At the Borris Ewe Breeders 58th show and sale Katie and Martin Lennon fron Fenagh
Friends Herbie Deacon and James Hayes meeting for a chat at Leinster Co- Op Marts Ltd
Relaxing in the bright sunshine Seamus Kelly Ballytiglea, Ned Doyle Ballymartin Borris and Paddy Doyle Borris
First prize for the best pen of ten ewe lambs went to John Egars ( left) and presenting the cheque for 1,000 Noreen Hennessy St Canice’s Credit Union to chairman Maurice O’Donohue Borris Ewe Breeders Association and Jackie Kealy
The winning lot of ten, best Suffolk Cross Hogget Ewes. Gerry Dolan presenting the winner John Egars, Ballynattin Borris, Hilda Rothwell presenting the George Rothwell cup and chair of Borris Breeders Association Maurice O’Donohue
The overall winner on the day at Leinster Co- Op Marts Ltd. Borris Ewe Breeders Association 58th annual sale for lambs and hogget ewes John Egars from Ballynattin, Borris
A busy day at Borris Ewe Breeders Association’s second show and sale at Leinster Co-op Marts
