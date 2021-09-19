All the restrictions that will be lifting from tomorrow

Digital Desk Staff

From Monday a number of Covid-19 restrictions regarding indoor and outdoor activities will be eased.

As the Irish Examiner reports, the changes are the latest to take place following the restrictions that were lifted on September 6th,

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) gave the go-ahead on Thursday for the next set of restrictions to ease as planned.

Here is what will change from September 20th

Indoor group activities:

Indoor group activities such as sports, arts or dance classes can resume.

Capacity is limited to 100 people, provided they are all immune. Being immune means you are either full vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 within the previous six months.

Where there is mixed immunity, pods of up to six people will be permitted.

The pods exclude group leaders or teachers.

The Government has said that multiple pods will be permissible subject to protective measures.

The number of pods allowed will “have regard to the size of venue and substantial social distance between individual pod”.

Outdoor group activities:

Restrictions on outdoor group activities for participants will be removed from Monday.

Where applicable, spectator attendance will remain in line with regulations for events.

Return to workplaces:

People can begin to return to workplaces tomorrow “for specific business requirements” and on a “phased and staggered attendance basis”.

Weddings, religious ceremonies and cultural attractions

Weddings will continue to be limited to 100 guests as per the restrictions that eased on September 6th, but live music is permitted.

Religious ceremonies can go ahead with 50 per cent of venue capacity, regardless of the immunity status of attendees.

Galleries and museums can open with protective measures in place while cinemas and theatres will have capacity limits of 60 per cent where all patrons are fully vaccinated.

What’s next?

From October 22nd, provided the virus remains under control, the majority of restrictions will be lifted.

They will be replaced with “guidance and advice” to be delivered by the Government.

Nightclubs will reopen, restrictions on religious and civil ceremonies will lift and the limits on numbers at indoor and outdoor events and activities will be removed.

Needing a vaccine certificate for access to activities or events will also be removed, with the exception of international travel.

The following measures will remain in place from October 22nd: