Joe Coleman was a deeply spiritual man

By Charlie Keegan

JOE Coleman, Pollerton Big, Carlow, who passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday 17 August, was a former district manager for the Irish Life Assurance Company in the Carlow area. Joe, who was suffering from dementia, died just 12 days short of his 91st birthday.

A native of Monksland, Athlone, Co Westmeath, Joe moved to Carlow in the 1980s, where he was popular in his working environment and outside. A dedicated GAA man, Joe was proud of the fact that he was the holder of a Westmeath minor football championship medal, won with the Athlone team in 1949. He lined out in defence.

Besides his support for the Lake County in GAA, he also held a grá for Tipperary county teams, having spent part of his working career in Thurles.

Joe married Dolores Geraghty from Ballymore, Co Westmeath in 1958 in their native county and the couple celebrated their golden wedding anniversary in 2008.

Joe Coleman will be remembered for his great support for the Carlow branch of the Multiple Sclerosis Society (MS Ireland). Dolores suffered from MS and was nursed in her final illness at the Sacred Heart Hospital in Carlow. Joe would spend every day at the bedside of his beloved Dolores, reflective of the deep love they shared. He was also a great source of support for anything that benefited the Sacred Heart Hospital, as a gesture of his appreciation for their loving care for Dolores.

Following the death of Dolores in 2010, Joe also suffered the loss of his daughter Philomena Brennan, who died in July 2012 in South Africa. Philomena was in her mid-50s. The loss of Dolores and Philomena was a great blow to him.

A deeply spiritual man, Joe was a member of various prayer groups in the Carlow area. A reflection of his great faith was the presentation of his prayer books as symbolic of his life at his funeral Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption, where Joe worshipped throughout his years in Carlow.

Although dementia had taken hold in recent years, remarkably, Joe was able to recite all of the prayers he had recited down the years.

His remains were removed to the cathedral on Wednesday 18 August, where his funeral Mass was celebrated by Fr Tom Little, PP, Askea-Bennekerry-Tinryland. At the removal, former Irish Life colleagues formed a guard of honour.

Readings at Mass were by his daughter Majella Coleman and son Fergus Coleman, while Prayers of the Faithful were recited by grandson Declan Coleman.

At the end of Mass, Majella and Fergus paid separate tributes to a greatly-loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Following Mass, Joe was laid to rest with his beloved Dolores in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Little reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Joe is mourned by his daughter Majella (Carlow), son Fergus (London), grandsons Declan Coleman and Shane Brennan, great-grandson Patrick Brennan, daughter-in-law Jackie, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

The Month’s Mind Mass for Joe Coleman will be celebrated in the Cathedral of the Assumption on Friday 17 September at 10am.