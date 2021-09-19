Your Back to School photos

Sunday, September 19, 2021

Even more of the wonderful Back to School photos sent in by Nationalist’s readers

 

Aoibhín OReilly starting school in Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Carlow

Eilís Foley, Green Lane, ready for her first day of first class in Bennekerry National School with her little sister Róisín all set to return to Clareville Montessori

Brody Holmes on his first day at Askea Boys National School with his big sister Sophia going into third class at Askea Girls National School

Siblings Thorin, Aoibheann and Feidhelm Hunt returning to school in Tullow BNS and Tullow GNS

James Nolan on his first day of junior infants in St Joseph’s NS, Carlow

Dara O’Rourke starting junion infants at Tullow Boys School

Éabha Nolan, who started school in Scoil Mhuire Lourdes, Tullow, pictured with her cousin Thorin Hunt, who started in Scoil Phadraig Naofa

Brothers Liam and Finn Murphy going into senior infants and second class at Rathvilly NS

Lilyanna O’Toole on her first day in junior infants in Tullow GNS

Sophie Myles starting in Queen of the Universe NS, Bagenalstown

Junior infants on their first day at school at Scoil Moling Glynn in St Mullins

Adam Byrne starting first class at Tinryland NS and Sarah Byrne starting in junior infants

First cousins Jack Ryan (junior infants ) and Kayla Ryan (first class) heading off to school in Scoil Moling Glynn, St Mullins

Orla Hickey, who started junior infants in Carlow National School, Green Road

Happy junior infants on their first day at Rathoe National School

