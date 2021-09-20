Confirmation Day at Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Carlow

Monday, September 20, 2021

Diana Mazzamuto with her parents Dariusz and Talia and her sponsor Evelina Simkute

Thando Domfe with her mother Sannah Sithole, her brother Nqobile and her sponsor Mosa Moshoeshoe

Ella ODonoghue with her parents Rachel and Danny Hayes and her sponsor Stacey Owens

Richard Farrell with his parents Elaine and Owen and his brother Patrick

Lynn Murphy and her parents Stephen and Patricia at the Scoil Mhuire gan Smál Confirmation in Carlow cathedral

Caoimhe Fanning pictured with her parents Rachel and Frank during the Scoil Mhuire gan Smál Confirmation in Carlow cathedral

Layla Whelan and her parents Alison and Leo

Natalia Maciocha-Doyle with her family

Caitlin Siadkowski with her family

Candidates and their families wait to enter Carlow Cathedral for the Scoil Mhuire gan Smál Confirmation ceremony

Lily Griffin-Short with her family

All smiles were Layla Whelan, Emma-Lou Campbell and Clodagh Murphy

Confirmation candidates from Scoil Mhuire gan Smál pictured outside Carlow cathedral

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Tips and advice for people going bark to the office!

Monday, 20/09/21 - 10:00am

Mattress amnesty in Carlow

Sunday, 19/09/21 - 9:09pm

Death notices and funeral arrangements

Sunday, 19/09/21 - 6:52pm