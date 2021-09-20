Confirmation Day at Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Carlow

Monday, September 20, 2021
Diana Mazzamuto with her parents Dariusz and Talia and her sponsor Evelina Simkute
Thando Domfe with her mother Sannah Sithole, her brother Nqobile and her sponsor Mosa Moshoeshoe
Ella ODonoghue with her parents Rachel and Danny Hayes and her sponsor Stacey Owens
Richard Farrell with his parents Elaine and Owen and his brother Patrick
Lynn Murphy and her parents Stephen and Patricia at the Scoil Mhuire gan Smál Confirmation in Carlow cathedral
Caoimhe Fanning pictured with her parents Rachel and Frank during the Scoil Mhuire gan Smál Confirmation in Carlow cathedral
Layla Whelan and her parents Alison and Leo
Natalia Maciocha-Doyle with her family
Caitlin Siadkowski with her family
Candidates and their families wait to enter Carlow Cathedral for the Scoil Mhuire gan Smál Confirmation ceremony
Lily Griffin-Short with her family
All smiles were Layla Whelan, Emma-Lou Campbell and Clodagh Murphy
Confirmation candidates from Scoil Mhuire gan Smál pictured outside Carlow cathedral
