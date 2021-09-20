Covid: 1,154 cases as restrictions ease once again

The Department of Health has confirmed 1,154 new cases of Covid-19 as of midnight on Sunday.

The number of people with the virus in hospital is now 297, of which 63 are being treated in ICU.

The latest figures, showing the State’s five-day moving average to be 1,327, come as restrictions surrounding office working and group activities have eased.

From this morning, employees were permitted to return to the workplace on a phased basis. Up to 100 people can also attend indoor group activities if they are all fully vaccinated, while pods of up to six are permitted if there is a mixed immunity status.

Outdoor group activities can take place without restrictions, however, this does not extend to organised events, such as concerts or matches.

Earlier, Taoiseach Micheál Martin welcomed the next stage in the easing of restrictions, saying it was evidence of the success of the public health strategy.

He also commended the roll-out of the Covid vaccine after it was confirmed over the weekend that more than 90 per cent of people over the age of 16 now fully vaccinated.