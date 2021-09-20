Death notices and funeral arrangements

The death has occurred of Brigid Dolan (née McDonald) of 2 Burrin Manor, Tullow Road, Carlow and formerly of Doonane, Crettyard, Co Laois and London, England, passed away peacefully, in St Columba’s Hospital, Thomastown, Co.Kilkenny on 18 September 2021.

Beloved wife of the late John and cherished sister of Mary Deevy (Cruttenclough, Bilboa, Co Carlow) and the late Edward. She will be sadly missed by her loving sister, sister-in-law Kathleen McDonald, the Dolan family (Cavan), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St, on Monday from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal from there on Tuesday at 11.15am to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

The capacity of Carpenters Funeral Home and The Cathedral of the Assumption is limited to 50%, but the Funeral Mass can be viewed at the following link: https://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

The late Elizabeth (Lila) Rogers (née Lacey)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lila) Rogers (née Lacey) Havenwood, Ballygunner, Co. Waterford and late of St. Austin’s Tce., Tullow, Co. Carlow – 18 September 2021 peacefully surrounded by her loving family; sadly missed by her loving husband Stephen, daughter Valerie, stepson Mark, sisters Marion and Kay, brothers Joe and Larry, son-in-law Stephen, brother-in-law Jimmy, sisters-in-law Beryl and Veronique, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (eircode R93 C560) from 5pm until 8pm on Monday evening, 20 September. Removal from there at 10.30am on Tuesday morning to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow arriving for 11am. Requiem Mass followed by cremation in The Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin at 1.45 pm.

The death has occurred of Patrick McDonnell, Francis Terrace, Airmount, Waterford City, Waterford and late of Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow Saturday, 18 September 2021. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Service will be held at the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross (D6W HY98) at 2.30pm on Tuesday 21 September 2021.

The late Patrick (Patsy) Clancy

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) Clancy, Saint Lazerian’s Street, Leighlinbridge,Co. Carlow and late of Endrim, Ferbane, Co. Offally. September 19 2021, peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his daughter Elsa’s residence. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Shelia, daughter Elsa, niece Shelia, son-in-law Dan, grandsons Matt & Eoin, brother Joe, sister Ann (Foley), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing on Monday at his daughter Elsa’s home Garryduff, Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny, R95 V384. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at Saint Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Leighlinbridge cemetery.

Patsy’s funeral mass can be viewed on the following link: https://www.leighlinparish.ie/webcam/

The late Sean Gormley

The death has occurred of Sean Gormley of 6 Bullock Park, Carlow and formerly of Ranelagh, Dublin and Dublin St., Dundalk, Co. Louth, passed away peacefully, on September 20 2021, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved son of the late Jack and Annie and much-loved brother of Mary Kelly and the late Jim.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sister, sister-in-law Theresa, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, cousins, relatives, and friends.

Funeral arrangements to follow shortly