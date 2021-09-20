Fruitful end to summer at An Gairdín Beo

By Suzanne Pender

THE little oasis in the heart of Carlow town that is An Gairdín Beo celebrated a fruitful end to summer last week with their final coffee morning of the season.

Right through the summer months, the community garden has welcomed members of the public to a ‘pick your own’ Wednesday, where the garden’s bountiful supplies of carrots, cucumbers, herbs, onions, spinach and all sorts of delicious produce could be enjoyed.

The garden’s committee welcomed cathaoirleach of Carlow Co Council cllr Fintan Phelan and his fiancée Sinead to their final Wednesday event and kindly presented them with a basket of fresh produce from the garden to celebrate their recent engagement.

Those attending also enjoyed an outdoor cuppa and reflected on an enjoyable and successful summer season. But rather than resting on their laurels, An Gairdín Beo is full of ideas for the winter months ahead and into 2022, with ambitious plans for the community garden.

The plans include the upgrading of paths and walkways, distinct garden spaces, spaces for art and sculpture, a tiered garden, outdoor kitchen and increase in parking.