Fully vaccinated Irish travellers can visit the US from November

Monday, September 20, 2021

By Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

Fully vaccinated Irish travellers will be able to visit the US from November.

The White House will lift the 18-month blanket ban on foreign travellers from entering the country, which was introduced by former president Donald Trump at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

This will be a major boost for airlines, including Aer Lingus who operate regular US flights.

Airlines have repeatedly blamed the travel ban for limiting the recovery of passenger numbers during the virus crisis.

